‘We’re that connection’: Feed More needs 100 volunteer drivers for Meals on Wheels program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Feed More continues their mission to drive out hunger in the community, they’re looking for more volunteers to help them with their Meals on Wheels program.

Feed More is looking for 100 volunteers who can lend a helping hand with meal deliveries in Richmond and areas south of the city.

This need for more volunteers comes as the food bank ramps up their Meals on Wheels program back to five days a week, which was the model in place before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, the decision was made to do a weekly frozen delivery,” said Timothy Bothe, director of volunteer services for Feed More. “As the pandemic has waned, thankfully, we made the decision a couple of months ago to return to our daily delivery model.”

Bothe said employees and volunteers are working around this to deliver all the meals, but they are looking for extra support from their neighbors.

“Even if we don’t have a volunteer available, our employees are pitching in. Our volunteers are doing multiple routes,” he said. “The meals are still being delivered. We need this extra bump of additional volunteers so that it’s not as heavy a lift for particular individuals to have to do multiple routes.”

Bothe said this is a service many clients rely on, especially those who are homebound.

“Most of our clients are homebound and not able to get out to get their meals and groceries,” he said. “Without this service, they may not be able to stay within their home and remain in independent living.”

Bothe also said the delivery goes beyond the meal to also make connections within the community.

“Often times, our volunteers can be the only person that these clients, these individuals have connected with for that day and that week,” he said. “We’re able to provide them some socialization aspects.”

Delivering meals has been part of Frank Boynton’s life for more than a decade.

“I know they’re going to count on me being there every day,” he said. “I actually do make connections with people when you see them every day and they know who you are, they expect you come in and when you’re not out there, they miss you and that’s a good feeling.”

Boynton hopes others can take the wheel and be part of this effort to help out their neighbors in the River City.

“We need as many people as we can get,” he said.

During the pandemic, Bothe said their organization saw 11 percent of the population struggling with food insecurity.

“Food insecurity is something that impacts anybody and everybody at any time,” he said.

Feed More said volunteer drivers must be at least 18 years old and have their own car.

To find out more about how to apply to be a volunteer driver, click here.

