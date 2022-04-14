‘We can have peace of mind:” Family receives new plots after mishap with cemetery

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - A Chester family calls 12 On Your Side frustrated, after learning the burial plot they paid for more than a decade ago, was no longer available.

A man who asked to be called Ozzy, says his family purchased a burial plot 11 years ago at Sunset Memorial Park, when his father in law was in need of a new heart. He was eventually able to get a heart transplant, but now, the transplanted heart is failing.

“Right now, he is in hospice,” explained Ozzy. “[My father in law] is one of a kind. One of a kind man, very helpful, loving, all the above,”

A Chesterfield family calls 12 on your side frustrated with a local cemetery. (Family)

The family is sadly having to make final arrangements. When they reached out to Sunset Memorial, they were told there was a problem with the plot they purchased.

“Come to find out, somebody else is buried in the plot we purchased,” he explained.

The family asked to switch plots, but were told they would need to pay hundreds to do that. Ozzy and his wife called 12 On your Side for help.

Receipts show the plot was paid in full in installments. The original contract was signed with Dignity Memorial, but a few phone calls to that company, revealed the cemetery is now owned by memorialplanning.com, which is managed by StoneMor.

Sunset Memorial Park in Chester (NBC 12)

The On Your Side Investigators reached out via e-mail to StoneMor. While there was no response from the corporation, Ozzy’s wife, who originally signed the contract for the plot, reached out in a text saying the family had been contacted by the cemetery. The family arranged a meeting with management and wrote the investigators again, saying:

“I received the call from sunset cemetery and they are covering all expenses and redoing my contract--thanks to you, we can have peace of mind.”

“They looked through the paperwork and they saw it was a mistake [but] it wasn’t their mistake,” said Ozzy. “It was the company before who owned it. As of right now, everything is resolved, thanks to saving all the paperwork, keeping everything on file.”

Ozzy and his family hopes their situation can be a reminder for others to save all paperwork related to important transactions. The family says in the end, keeping all receipts, letters from the former cemetery owner and signed contracts helped resolve their situation with the new owners of Sunset Memorial Park.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.