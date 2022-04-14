Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. (Source: National Police of Ukraine)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The amazing rescue of a puppy from the rubble in eastern Ukraine was caught on camera.

The rescue took place in the village of Mykhailvka on Wednesday.

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. The dog was miraculously pulled out alive and reunited with its 77-year-old owner.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, the blast nearly killed the man.

Both the owner and the dog were given medical care. The police said, “All is well with them.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
‘We believe they’re all random’: Police investigating 2 interstate shootings within hours of each other
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting
2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
Police say a man is expected to recover after he was shot near the intersection of 35th and...
Richmond Police investigating two separate shootings overnight

Latest News

Jake Sullivan, left, the National Security Adviser, said it's unclear what happened to the...
Warship's possible loss 'a big blow to Russia,' US official says
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office says it has eliminated a major backlog in unemployment claims.
Youngkin administration says it aims to speed up environmental permitting
A puppy found by California fire crews is being fostered by one of the firefighters.
Puppy rescued by fire department fostered by firefighter and pit bull advocate
COVID relief is stalled in the Senate with lawmakers on a two-week recess
COVID relief is stalled in the Senate with lawmakers on a two-week recess
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail