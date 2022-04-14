Healthcare Pros
Virginia Tech day of remembrance, Hokie Hi weekend lineup set

Virginia Tech Day of Remembrance is Saturday
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech) - The Virginia Tech athletics department has announced plans to hold its first-ever “Hokie Hi: Weekend at Home” event, an expansion of festivities held on campus in Blacksburg surrounding Tech Football’s annual spring game presented by PMSi.

The campus will also hold a moment of silence and run in remembrance of 32 people shot to death on campus April 16, 2007. Click here to register and for more information.

The inaugural weekend will take place April 14-16 and offer Hokie Nation the chance to cheer on a number of Tech sports, including softball, baseball and men’s tennis. The weekend will culminate with Virginia Tech Football’s spring game, its first under new head coach Brent Pry, set for 4 p.m. ET in Lane Stadium.

Click here for more information about the weekend plans.

