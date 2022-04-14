Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Vigil held for teen girl killed in shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vigil was held in Richmond Wednesday night for 17-year-old Samiyah Yellardy, who was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Friends and family gathered at George Wythe to honor the teen’s life. Yellardy is one of four teens shot over the weekend.

“Can we stop having vigils like this? How many have we been to? ... It truly is going to take a village to stop this from happening ever again,” said Superintendent Jason Kamras, Richmond Public Schools. “I know I’m tired of coming to events like this. When I see Mr. Willis text me, my heart sinks.”

A 16-year-old Highland Springs student - Jaheim Dickerson - was also killed over the weekend outside his Henrico home.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive in either case.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Barron Spurlock.
Man charged with murder, sexual assault of toddler at Richmond motel sentenced
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
‘We believe they’re all random’: Police investigating 2 interstate shootings within hours of each other

Latest News

NextUp RVA, on behalf of the City of Richmond, is managing the awarding of funding to a limited...
City launches grant program for positive youth development to gun curb violence
Piper
Family shares how St. Jude Children’s Hospital change their lives
vigil
Vigil held for teen girl killed in shooting
City launches grant program for positive youth development to gun curb violence