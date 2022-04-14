Vigil held for teen girl killed in shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vigil was held in Richmond Wednesday night for 17-year-old Samiyah Yellardy, who was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Friends and family gathered at George Wythe to honor the teen’s life. Yellardy is one of four teens shot over the weekend.

“Can we stop having vigils like this? How many have we been to? ... It truly is going to take a village to stop this from happening ever again,” said Superintendent Jason Kamras, Richmond Public Schools. “I know I’m tired of coming to events like this. When I see Mr. Willis text me, my heart sinks.”

A 16-year-old Highland Springs student - Jaheim Dickerson - was also killed over the weekend outside his Henrico home.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive in either case.

