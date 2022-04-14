VCU recieves nearly $1 million grant to help prevent gun violence in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 12 families in central Virginia have had their lives changed forever by gun violence - just in the last week. On Thursday, VCU will receive a grant designed to try and prevent gun violence before it happens.

Congressman Donald McEachin will present a check for almost $1 million for VCU’s RVA Gun Violence Prevention Framework to help establish an evidence-based gun violence prevention public health response.

The goal is to identify the behaviors and signs of gun violence, then find solutions to prevent any shots from being fired.

Along with prevention, it’s also designed to help victims of shootings and their families.

