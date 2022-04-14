Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VCU to receive nearly $1 million grant to help prevent gun violence in Richmond

Congressman Donald McEachin will present a check for almost $1 million for VCU’s RVA Gun...
Congressman Donald McEachin will present a check for almost $1 million for VCU’s RVA Gun Violence Prevention Framework to help establish an evidence-based gun violence prevention public health response.(Capital News Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 12 families in central Virginia have had their lives changed forever by gun violence - just in the last week. On Thursday, VCU will receive a grant designed to try and prevent gun violence before it happens.

Congressman Donald McEachin will present a check for almost $1 million for VCU’s RVA Gun Violence Prevention Framework to help establish an evidence-based gun violence prevention public health response.

The goal is to identify the behaviors and signs of gun violence, then find solutions to prevent any shots from being fired.

4 teenagers shot in RVA over the weekend

Along with prevention, it’s also designed to help victims of shootings and their families.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
‘We believe they’re all random’: Police investigating 2 interstate shootings within hours of each other
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting
2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
Police say a man is expected to recover after he was shot near the intersection of 35th and...
Richmond Police investigating two separate shootings overnight

Latest News

4-year-old Codi Bigsby has been missing since Jan. 31
Lawyer moves to withdraw from Cory Bigsby’s case
Thursday's meeting is set for 6:00 p.m. at Cosby High School
Chesterfield leaders to host meeting on rezoning Upper Magnolia Green
Geoffrey Scott Cash is believed to be running an unlicensed business called "Refresh...
Deputies: Midlothian man wanted in connection to construction fraud in Hanover
There were nine children inside the townhome when the fire broke out around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday...
8 children recovering after Portsmouth fire