Thursday forecast: Warm and breezy with some afternoon showers and storms
Temperatures go back to normal tomorrow after a 3 day warm stretch
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm and dry morning/midday, then Scattered showers and a few storms likely this afternoon/evening
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, very warm and breezy with scattered showers and a few storms afternoon and evening. Many areas stay dry, especially NW of Richmond.
Better rain chance to our Southeast. A few strong storms with damaging winds and hail are possible. Rain amounts up to 1/4″. Rain window in RVA is 3-9pm. Highs in low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s
Monday: Chilly and cloudy with areas of rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in upper 60s
