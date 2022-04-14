This Week in History: Thomas Jefferson was born in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week in history, on April 13, 1743, Thomas Jefferson was born at the Shadwell plantation, not terribly far from the Monticello estate that Jefferson would later build and call home.

Though much is known about Jefferson’s later years, his early years are largely unexplored by your average history buff. But many of his experiences as a boy helped guide his decision-making as he navigated independence and a fledgling nation.

Learn more about Jefferson’s early years from Danna Kelly, a guide at Monticello, in Episode 6 of Season 6 of the How We Got Here Podcast:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.