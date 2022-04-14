Healthcare Pros
This Week in History: Thomas Jefferson was born in central Virginia

Though much is known about Thomas Jefferson’s later years, his early years are largely unexplored by your average history buff.(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week in history, on April 13, 1743, Thomas Jefferson was born at the Shadwell plantation, not terribly far from the Monticello estate that Jefferson would later build and call home.

Though much is known about Jefferson’s later years, his early years are largely unexplored by your average history buff. But many of his experiences as a boy helped guide his decision-making as he navigated independence and a fledgling nation.

Learn more about Jefferson’s early years from Danna Kelly, a guide at Monticello, in Episode 6 of Season 6 of the How We Got Here Podcast:

