Senior Alert issued for woman in Nottoway

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing woman in Nottoway who was last reported seen at midnight Wednesday night.

Police say Mina Adele Ison, 73, is 5′6″ and weighs 176 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Ison was last reported seen in the West Courthouse Road area in Crewe.

Ison might be driving a gray 2014 Mazda CX-9, with Virginia license plate UJH-6760, according to police.

Police say Ison suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a risk to her health and safety. She could be heading toward Virginia Beach or Outer Banks in North Carolina, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office at 434-645-9044.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE NOTTOWAY SHERIFF'S OFFICE. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7XWtV pic.twitter.com/mzieSvuAJ3 — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) April 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.