Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for woman in Nottoway

Senior Alert: Mina Adele Ison
Senior Alert: Mina Adele Ison(Virginia State Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing woman in Nottoway who was last reported seen at midnight Wednesday night.

Police say Mina Adele Ison, 73, is 5′6″ and weighs 176 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Ison was last reported seen in the West Courthouse Road area in Crewe.

Ison might be driving a gray 2014 Mazda CX-9, with Virginia license plate UJH-6760, according to police.

Police say Ison suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a risk to her health and safety. She could be heading toward Virginia Beach or Outer Banks in North Carolina, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office at 434-645-9044.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
‘We believe they’re all random’: Police investigating 2 interstate shootings within hours of each other
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting
2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
Police say a man is expected to recover after he was shot near the intersection of 35th and...
Richmond Police investigating two separate shootings overnight

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office says it has eliminated a major backlog in unemployment claims.
Youngkin administration says it aims to speed up environmental permitting
A new comments portal is available for residents to raise any concerns or questions they have...
Chesterfield County seeking feedback from residents about Skinquarter Landfill
NextUp RVA, on behalf of the City of Richmond, is managing the awarding of funding to a limited...
City launches grant program for positive youth development to curb gun violence
Jason Sharpe
Police: Man arrested in connection to West Broad Street bank robbery
Congressman Donald McEachin will present a check for almost $1 million for VCU’s RVA Gun...
VCU recieves nearly $1 million grant to help prevent gun violence in Richmond