Richmond Police search for suspect in double shooting on city’s southside

Both people hit by gunfire are expected to survive
Richmond Police are working to find out who pulled the trigger in a double shooting on the...
Richmond Police are working to find out who pulled the trigger in a double shooting on the city’s southside.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are working to find out who pulled the trigger in a double shooting on the city’s southside.

They say two men were hit by gunfire around 2:20 this morning on Fairfax Avenue, in the Oak Grove neighborhood. They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Police do not have a suspect description at this point. They are asking anyone who may have information about what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

