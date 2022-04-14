Richmond Police search for suspect in double shooting on city’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are working to find out who pulled the trigger in a double shooting on the city’s southside.

They say two men were hit by gunfire around 2:20 this morning on Fairfax Avenue, in the Oak Grove neighborhood. They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Police do not have a suspect description at this point. They are asking anyone who may have information about what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.