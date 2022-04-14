Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: Woman dies after getting stuck upside down while climbing US-Mexico border wall

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to...
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to cross into the U.S.(Mani Albrecht / U.S. CBP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) - Police in Arizona said a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to cross into the U.S. earlier this week.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels reports deputies responded to a call from Mexican authorities at about 11 p.m. on Monday concerning a woman stuck on a border fence near Douglas, Ariz.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was climbing over the border wall when she got stuck in the ropes of a harness and trapped upside down for a significant amount of time.

The 32-year-old was transported to a local hospital, but she was pronounced deceased. Authorities in Arizona said they notified the Mexican Consulate about the incident.

An autopsy will be completed to determine the woman’s cause of death and the sheriff’s office said its investigation continues.

“These incidents are not political; they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy,” Sheriff Dannels said. “We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons. Regardless of opinions, the facts should direct our progress, and we will keep working towards a shared goal of border safety and security.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Barron Spurlock.
Man charged with murder, sexual assault of toddler at Richmond motel sentenced
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
‘We believe they’re all random’: Police investigating 2 interstate shootings within hours of each other

Latest News

NextUp RVA, on behalf of the City of Richmond, is managing the awarding of funding to a limited...
City launches grant program for positive youth development to gun curb violence
Friends and family gathered at George Wythe to honor 17-year-old Samiyah Yellardy's life.
Vigil held for teen girl killed in shooting
Piper
Family shares how St. Jude Children’s Hospital change their lives
vigil
Vigil held for teen girl killed in shooting
City launches grant program for positive youth development to gun curb violence