Police: Man arrested in connection to West Broad Street bank robbery
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man is in police custody after they say he robbed a bank earlier this week.
On April 11, officers responded to the report of a bank robbery in the 3500 block of West Broad Street around 2:22 p.m.
Once on scene, officers were able to arrest Jason Sharpe, 37, without incident.
Police were able to recover the stolen money.
