Police: Man arrested in connection to West Broad Street bank robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man is in police custody after they say he robbed a bank earlier this week.

On April 11, officers responded to the report of a bank robbery in the 3500 block of West Broad Street around 2:22 p.m.

Once on scene, officers were able to arrest Jason Sharpe, 37, without incident.

Police were able to recover the stolen money.

