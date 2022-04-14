Healthcare Pros
Police: Man arrested in connection to West Broad Street bank robbery

Jason Sharpe
Jason Sharpe(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man is in police custody after they say he robbed a bank earlier this week.

On April 11, officers responded to the report of a bank robbery in the 3500 block of West Broad Street around 2:22 p.m.

Once on scene, officers were able to arrest Jason Sharpe, 37, without incident.

Police were able to recover the stolen money.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

