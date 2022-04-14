Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Mother of Xavier Hill sues Virginia State Police for over $60 Million

Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her 18-year-old son Xzavier Hill were never held accountable for their actions which is why she is is suing State Police for $60 Million dollars in addition to seeking damages against two state troopers totaling $350,000.(NBC12)
By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The mother of Xzavier Hill announced Thursday that she has filed a federal lawsuit against Virginia State Police for more than $60 million dollars. Benton was joined by her family and supporters in the community outside of the Federal Court Building when she made the announcement.

“We’re not going to lie down and let people say to us he had a gun in the car. We live in an open-carry state here in Virginia,” Benton said. “My son was denied due process in this case. He was denied his life.”

On Jan. 9, 202,1 Benton’s 18-year-old son Xzavier Hill led troopers on a chase that topped speeds of 120 miles an hour. Hill crashed along I-64 in Goochland.

State Police say Hill displayed a gun and refused orders to stop reaching for it before he was shot.

Last year the two troopers who were involved in Hill’s shooting death were cleared of any wrongdoing by a grand jury, but Benton believes the officers were never held accountable for their actions.

Hill’s mother is suing state police for 60-Million Dollars in addition to seeking damages against two state troopers totaling $350,000. Benton is also demanding a trial by jury.

Benton says she filed the suit herself because her attorney refused to represent her wrongful death suit and due to mounting legal fees from previous litigation in her son’s death.

In addition to justice for her son Benton says she’s doing this to inspire other families in a similar situation to do the same against law enforcement.

“I’m here to continue my calling to get justice on my son and for all the other accounts of black men and women who were denied their constitutional right of protection based solely on the fact of fear that’s triggered in white male officers,” Benton said.

NBC12 reached out to Virginia State Police for a statement, but the police agency says they do not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
‘We believe they’re all random’: Police investigating 2 interstate shootings within hours of each other
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting
Geoffrey Scott Cash is believed to be running an unlicensed business called "Refresh...
Deputies: Midlothian man wanted in connection to construction fraud in Hanover
2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption

Latest News

Though much is known about Thomas Jefferson’s later years, his early years are largely...
This Week in History: Thomas Jefferson was born in central Virginia
Study: Pfizer covid vaccine offers fewer antibodies overtime compared to Moderna
UVA Study: Pfizer covid vaccine offers fewer antibodies overtime compared to Moderna
Gun violence prevention program at VCU
Gun violence prevention program at VCU
‘We’re that connection’: Feed More needs 100 volunteer drivers for Meals on Wheels program
‘We’re that connection’: Feed More needs 100 volunteer drivers for Meals on Wheels program