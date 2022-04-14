Man injured in shooting on Richmond’s south side

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A shooting on Richmond’s south side sent one man to a hospital Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 6100 block of Glenway Court just after 7 p.m.

They say the victim is a man in his 20s and his injuries are not life-threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made.

