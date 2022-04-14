Lawyer moves to withdraw from Cory Bigsby’s case

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - The attorney representing Cory Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old boy Codi Bigsby says he wants off the case.

According to WVEC, Jeffrey Ambrose filed a motion to withdraw, citing what he’s calling an ethical conflict.

A hearing on the issue is set for Thursday.

Bigsby is behind bars facing several counts of child neglect, unrelated to his son’s disappearance.

Codi has been missing since Jan. 31.

