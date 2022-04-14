Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Lawyer moves to withdraw from Cory Bigsby’s case

4-year-old Codi Bigsby has been missing since Jan. 31
4-year-old Codi Bigsby has been missing since Jan. 31(Courtesy Photos)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - The attorney representing Cory Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old boy Codi Bigsby says he wants off the case.

According to WVEC, Jeffrey Ambrose filed a motion to withdraw, citing what he’s calling an ethical conflict.

Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement

A hearing on the issue is set for Thursday.

Bigsby is behind bars facing several counts of child neglect, unrelated to his son’s disappearance.

Codi has been missing since Jan. 31.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
‘We believe they’re all random’: Police investigating 2 interstate shootings within hours of each other
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting
2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
Police say a man is expected to recover after he was shot near the intersection of 35th and...
Richmond Police investigating two separate shootings overnight

Latest News

Congressman Donald McEachin will present a check for almost $1 million for VCU’s RVA Gun...
VCU to receive nearly $1 million grant to help prevent gun violence in Richmond
Thursday's meeting is set for 6:00 p.m. at Cosby High School
Chesterfield leaders to host meeting on rezoning Upper Magnolia Green
Geoffrey Scott Cash is believed to be running an unlicensed business called "Refresh...
Deputies: Midlothian man wanted in connection to construction fraud in Hanover
There were nine children inside the townhome when the fire broke out around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday...
8 children recovering after Portsmouth fire