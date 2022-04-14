Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Governor signs Suetterlein parole board bill

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Senator David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.) called for more transparency surrounding decisions by the Virginia Parole Board. A bill he introduced to address that issue has been signed by the Governor.

Senate Bill 5 provides that all votes by individual members of the Parole Board are public records and subject to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

Suetterlein spoke with WDBJ7 Thursday morning, following a legislative forum organized by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce.

“The Parole Board has significant power. They determine if people are released early from prison or not. These folks have committed serious offenses,” Suetterlein said in an interview. “And it’s important for the public to know who’s making the decision and what the vote was.”

The parole board legislation will take effect July 1.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geoffrey Scott Cash is believed to be running an unlicensed business called "Refresh...
Deputies: Midlothian man wanted in connection to construction fraud in Hanover
According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter on Bach Terrace when she was...
Young girl rushed to hospital after being hit by truck while riding scooter
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
‘I feel empowered’: Mother of 18-year-old killed by troopers sues state police for over $60 Million
Jason Sharpe
Police: Man arrested in connection to West Broad Street bank robbery
Richmond Police are working to find out who pulled the trigger in a double shooting on the...
Richmond Police search for suspect in double shooting on city’s southside

Latest News

Higher costs pinch home buyers and renters
Ways to deal with skyrocketing rent
On April 14, the daycare owner Rebecca Swanner, 60, turned herself in to authorities. She has...
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
Thursday's meeting is set for 6:00 p.m. at Cosby High School
Chesterfield leaders host meeting on rezoning Upper Magnolia Green
A sign outside the Richmond registrar’s office, an early voting site, encourages people to wear...
No plans for new COVID precautions in Virginia, despite uptick in cases
A young girl was rushed to a hospital Thursday night after being hit by a truck while she was...
News to Know for April 15: Chesterfield girl hit by truck; UVA Antibody Study; VA Tech Day of Remembrance tomorrow