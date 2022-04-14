Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin signs law requiring sexual assault kits be saved for 10 years

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin was inaugurated one month ago. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Youngkin has signed two bills into law requiring the storage of physical evidence recovery kits or PERKS for at least 10 years for victims of sexual assault.

Previously, Senate Bill 658 and House Bill 719 both passed the Senate and House unanimously.

The Senate bill requires PERKS to be saved for 10 years or in the case of minor victims, for 10 years after they turn 18.

The laws both go into effect on July 1.

Learn more about the bill’s here:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Barron Spurlock.
Man charged with murder, sexual assault of toddler at Richmond motel sentenced
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
‘We believe they’re all random’: Police investigating 2 interstate shootings within hours of each other

Latest News

More than a dozen news organizations are accusing Gov. Glenn Youngkin of violating the state’s...
News organizations sue Youngkin over school tip line emails
Governor amends marijuana bill, some products would be banned
Governor amends marijuana bill, some products would be banned
Photo showing marijuana
Lawmakers to consider tougher penalties for large possession of pot
(FILE)
Virginia parents will have a say in their children’s education when it comes to sexually explicit content