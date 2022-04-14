Gov. Youngkin signs law requiring sexual assault kits be saved for 10 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Youngkin has signed two bills into law requiring the storage of physical evidence recovery kits or PERKS for at least 10 years for victims of sexual assault.

Previously, Senate Bill 658 and House Bill 719 both passed the Senate and House unanimously.

The Senate bill requires PERKS to be saved for 10 years or in the case of minor victims, for 10 years after they turn 18.

The laws both go into effect on July 1.

