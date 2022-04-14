Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

DNC officials approve plan to change states for first presidential primaries

The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of...
The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of early states for presidential primaries and caucuses: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Democratic Party officials approved a plan Wednesday that could shake up the presidential primary calendar.

The big unknown is which states will get to hold their primaries first in 2024.

The Democratic National Committee’s new plan does away with the current, traditional set of early states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The updated process would prioritize more diverse battleground states that hold primaries, not caucuses.

States would apply for early primaries, and party officials would pick up to five to go before Super Tuesday.

Those four traditional early states can apply to keep their places.

However, Iowa’s spot would be especially threatened, in part because the largely white state is no longer a battleground.

Also, it is required by state law to hold caucuses.

State parties must submit applications by June 3.

The rules committee will decide in July, and final approval is in August or September.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
‘We believe they’re all random’: Police investigating 2 interstate shootings within hours of each other
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting
2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
Police say a man is expected to recover after he was shot near the intersection of 35th and...
Richmond Police investigating two separate shootings overnight

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office says it has eliminated a major backlog in unemployment claims.
Youngkin administration says it aims to speed up environmental permitting
A puppy found by California fire crews is being fostered by one of the firefighters.
Puppy rescued by fire department fostered by firefighter and pit bull advocate
COVID relief is stalled in the Senate with lawmakers on a two-week recess
COVID relief is stalled in the Senate with lawmakers on a two-week recess
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
A new comments portal is available for residents to raise any concerns or questions they have...
Chesterfield County seeking feedback from residents about Skinquarter Landfill