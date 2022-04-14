Deputies: Midlothian man wanted in connection to construction fraud in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Hanover County need the public’s help in finding a Midlothian man who is wanted for construction fraud.

According to deputies, Geoffrey Scott Cash, 34, is believed to be operating an unlicensed business named “Refresh Remodeling, LLC.”

Anyone who recognizes Cash and believes they have been a victim of fraud is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.