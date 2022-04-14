Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Deputies: Midlothian man wanted in connection to construction fraud in Hanover

Geoffrey Scott Cash is believed to be running an unlicensed business called "Refresh...
Geoffrey Scott Cash is believed to be running an unlicensed business called "Refresh Remodeling, LLC."(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Hanover County need the public’s help in finding a Midlothian man who is wanted for construction fraud.

According to deputies, Geoffrey Scott Cash, 34, is believed to be operating an unlicensed business named “Refresh Remodeling, LLC.”

Anyone who recognizes Cash and believes they have been a victim of fraud is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
‘We believe they’re all random’: Police investigating 2 interstate shootings within hours of each other
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting
2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
Police say a man is expected to recover after he was shot near the intersection of 35th and...
Richmond Police investigating two separate shootings overnight

Latest News

Thursday's meeting is set for 6:00 p.m. at Cosby High School
Chesterfield leaders to host meeting on rezoning Upper Magnolia Green
There were nine children inside the townhome when the fire broke out around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday...
8 children recovering after Portsmouth fire
12 families in central Virginia have had their lives changed forever by gun violence in just...
News to Know for April 14: RVA Youth Crime Initiative; Child’s 911 call saves mom; Youngkin signs PERKS law
Richmond Police are working to find out who pulled the trigger in a double shooting on the...
Richmond Police search for suspect in double shooting on city’s southside