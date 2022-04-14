City launches grant program for positive youth development to gun curb violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to address the city’s rising gun violence among youth, the nonprofit company NextUp RVA, in partnership with the City of Richmond, has launched a grant program to help fund limited teen-related programs, services, and activities this summer.

This effort is part of the City of Richmond’s Gun Violence Prevention Initiative. Using nearly a million dollars in city funding from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) grants will be awarded to Richmond nonprofits that can bring programs to the schools and neighborhoods of the city’s most vulnerable youth.

Patricia Clement is a 20-year Petersburg Police veteran who switch careers the started a nonprofit called Jump Stars which teaches kids how to double dutch.

“Police work is very demanding so after 20 years I just went full time with my business,” Clement said. “We use the power of double dutch to empower youth to set and reach goals.”

Clement started her program back in 2012, but it has been able to grow over the years thanks to support from NextUP. The CEO says Jump Stars can give kids an outlet that can keep them from turning to the streets which have become more violent in recent weeks.

“I know what happens when kids don’t have activities, I know they’ll get in trouble because I was that kid,” Clement said. “The support that they give us is like no other. We’ve never had anyone ask us what we need.”

NextUp RVA President and CEO Barbara Sipe says the goal of this funding is to provide short-term, limited funding to teen and family-serving organizations for 2022 summer programs and activities that will promote positive youth development for Richmond City teens, 12-19 years old.

“If we give youth positive things to do and positive experiences, then they’re going to have more positive outcomes,” Sipe said. “How are children are doing matters to all of us.”

Sipe says wants the funding to be used to help tear down barriers to access including transportation and finances that may otherwise keep a local nonprofit from providing positive services to area youth. NextUP RVA works with have already introduced serval afterschool programs in Many of Richmond’s middle schools, but sh say they are hoping to expand programs to high school youth.

“Kids who are participating in these programs that we work with are coming to school more often, they have better school day attendance, and they have more friends at school which then leads to better school behavior,” Sipe said.

NextUp RVA is providing micro-grants (up to $1,000) for community-building activities and events. Funding applications are due no later than May 6, 2022.

