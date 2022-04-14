Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield leaders to host meeting on rezoning Upper Magnolia Green

Thursday's meeting is set for 6:00 p.m. at Cosby High School
Thursday's meeting is set for 6:00 p.m. at Cosby High School
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County leaders are holding another meeting about plans to rezone Upper Magnolia Green.

County leaders discuss rezoning Upper Magnolia Green, residents raise concerns

The county wants part of the area to become a technology village. The other part would be rezoned for homes and public facilities, including schools.

Residents have voiced several concerns about the project. Some are worried it could cause more traffic and environmental issues, as well as possibly lower their property values.

Thursday’s meeting is set for 6:00 p.m. at Cosby High School.

