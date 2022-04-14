Healthcare Pros
Animal Control seizes 68 sick dogs from Pittsylvania County home

Pittsylvania County Public Safety Logo(Pittsylvania County Public Safety)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Animal Control officers with the Pittsylvania County Public Safety Department seized 68 sick dogs from a home in Pittsylvania County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The department served a search warrant at a home on Peninsula Place in Hurt.

Officers say the dogs they found were a variety of male and female, of different breeds and ages, many of which appeared to be sick. A veterinarian was also at the home during the search to evaluate the dogs.

The department concluded the conditions of the animals warranted them being taken from the home for more care. Animal control officers are speaking with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and charges against the pet owners are pending.

The Pittsylvania Pet Center is currently closed to the public so the staff can help with the treatment of the animals.

Click here for information about a $10,000 matching grant to help care for the dogs.

