8 children recovering after Portsmouth fire

There were nine children inside the townhome when the fire broke out around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday...
There were nine children inside the townhome when the fire broke out around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WWBT) - 8 children have been sent to the hospital after a fire in Portsmouth, WAVY reports.

There were nine children inside the townhome when the fire broke out around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Once on scene, firefighters rescued two of the children from the second floor.

WAVY reports that officials are working to determine if any adults were home at the time, or what may have caused the fire.

Firefighters are thanking a neighbor for calling 911 - allowing them to get there as fast as they did.

