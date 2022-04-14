8 children recovering after Portsmouth fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WWBT) - 8 children have been sent to the hospital after a fire in Portsmouth, WAVY reports.

There were nine children inside the townhome when the fire broke out around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Once on scene, firefighters rescued two of the children from the second floor.

WAVY reports that officials are working to determine if any adults were home at the time, or what may have caused the fire.

Firefighters are thanking a neighbor for calling 911 - allowing them to get there as fast as they did.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.