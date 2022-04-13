Healthcare Pros
Woman launches ice cream brand made from all central Virginian ingredients

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold treat is hitting the freezer at Marie Bette in Charlottesville.

Emily Harpster says she has been playing around with ice cream for awhile, but just last week was able to launch her business.

Right now, her SugarBear ice cream can be picked up at Marie Bette and soon at Bowerbird Bakery.

Harpster says she uses ingredients from all over central Virginia, and promises the flavors you can get your hands on will constantly change.

“Ice cream is an amazing platform to showcase the things from central Virginia that a lot of us know and love: the fruit, the chocolate, even the wine,” Harpster said. “Ice cream is a really fun way to play, and I would love for Charlottesville to have its own local brand you can pick up a pint from a local market.”

More details on flavors can be found here and on Harpster’s Instagram @sugarbearicecream.

