Wednesday Forecast: Warmest day of 2022 so far

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and an isolated storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Rain amounts less than 1/4″. Window for rain in #RVA is 3-8pm. Lows in the low 60s, highs in low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible late in the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

