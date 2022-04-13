Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Warmest day of 2022 so far

Strong cold front tomorrow brings a few showers in the afternoon
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm weather rolls on through tomorrow, when we get our next chance of rain.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and an isolated storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Rain amounts less than 1/4″. Window for rain in #RVA is 3-8pm. Lows in the low 60s, highs in low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible late in the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Barron Spurlock.
Man charged with murder, sexual assault of toddler at Richmond motel sentenced
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 861-1212.
Deadly triple shooting investigation underway in Petersburg
An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student

Latest News

Forecast: Warmer Wednesday, showers possible Thursday
Forecast: Warm weather continues, showers possible Thursday
Forecast: Warm weather continues, showers possible Thursday
Tuesday Forecast: Start of a three-day WARM stretch
Tuesday Forecast: Start of a three day WARM stretch
Tuesday Forecast: Start of a three-day WARM stretch
Tuesday Forecast: Start of a three day WARM stretch