‘We believe they’re all random’: Police investigating 2 interstate shootings within hours of each other

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating two separate shootings along interstates in Richmond and Chesterfield overnight.

The first happened on I-195 northbound at the Cary Street exit at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night. The victim was uninjured but says she heard a loud sound and pulled over.

That’s when she found three bullet holes on the driver’s side of her 2004 Lincoln Town.

Several hours later at 12:44 a.m. on April 13, a vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95 southbound near exit 61. A female passenger was hit in the arm and taken to John Randolph Hospital for treatment.

“We believe they’re all random,” Sgt. Jessica Shehan with VSP said. “People have been riding down the road, parallel pop, pull over and there are holes in the vehicles...we’re really not sure what’s been causing a lot of this.”

Two bullet holes in a 2007 Lexus and the passenger window was shattered.

Troopers say there is no suspect vehicle for either shooting, and the investigations are ongoing.

“It’s all still under investigation, so we really don’t have a lot of leads or anything,” Sgt. Shehan said.

These aren’t the first highway shootings this year. Less than two weeks ago, a woman was shot at, but not hurt, while driving along I-64 in Henrico near I-295.

In January, a 21-year-old man was killed in a shooting on I-95 in Chesterfield County. That particular incident was found to be targeted, but police say most of these highway shootings are not deliberate.

“They are incidents that are unpredictable,” Personal Safety Expert Mike Jones said. “You might accidentally cut someone off, might be in the left-hand lane not going fast enough, and you don’t get out the way and you just make someone angry. That person has a gun and they fire shots at you out of anger.”

Jones says many times these shootings are due to road rage.

“The best safety precaution you have is don’t engage. Don’t make eye contact. Don’t do finger gestures, don’t speed up and slow down. Don’t engage in interstate rodeo,” he said.

Both VSP and Jones say a great way to ensure you bring aggressive drivers to justice is by purchasing a dashboard camera to capture your rides.

State police encourage you to call their dispatch line #77 if you see anything, hear anything, or face an aggressive driver on the road.

