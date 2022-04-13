Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘We believe they’re all random’: Police investigating 2 interstate shootings within hours of each other

VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident(Virginia State Police)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating two separate shootings along interstates in Richmond and Chesterfield overnight.

The first happened on I-195 northbound at the Cary Street exit at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night. The victim was uninjured but says she heard a loud sound and pulled over.

That’s when she found three bullet holes on the driver’s side of her 2004 Lincoln Town.

Several hours later at 12:44 a.m. on April 13, a vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95 southbound near exit 61. A female passenger was hit in the arm and taken to John Randolph Hospital for treatment.

“We believe they’re all random,” Sgt. Jessica Shehan with VSP said. “People have been riding down the road, parallel pop, pull over and there are holes in the vehicles...we’re really not sure what’s been causing a lot of this.”

Two bullet holes in a 2007 Lexus and the passenger window was shattered.

Troopers say there is no suspect vehicle for either shooting, and the investigations are ongoing.

“It’s all still under investigation, so we really don’t have a lot of leads or anything,” Sgt. Shehan said.

These aren’t the first highway shootings this year. Less than two weeks ago, a woman was shot at, but not hurt, while driving along I-64 in Henrico near I-295.

In January, a 21-year-old man was killed in a shooting on I-95 in Chesterfield County. That particular incident was found to be targeted, but police say most of these highway shootings are not deliberate.

“They are incidents that are unpredictable,” Personal Safety Expert Mike Jones said. “You might accidentally cut someone off, might be in the left-hand lane not going fast enough, and you don’t get out the way and you just make someone angry. That person has a gun and they fire shots at you out of anger.”

Jones says many times these shootings are due to road rage.

“The best safety precaution you have is don’t engage. Don’t make eye contact. Don’t do finger gestures, don’t speed up and slow down. Don’t engage in interstate rodeo,” he said.

Both VSP and Jones say a great way to ensure you bring aggressive drivers to justice is by purchasing a dashboard camera to capture your rides.

State police encourage you to call their dispatch line #77 if you see anything, hear anything, or face an aggressive driver on the road.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Barron Spurlock.
Man charged with murder, sexual assault of toddler at Richmond motel sentenced
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

More than a dozen news organizations are accusing Gov. Glenn Youngkin of violating the state’s...
News organizations sue Youngkin over school tip line emails
It's good to get into the habit each year of reviewing your insurance policies to make sure...
It’s time to review your insurance
Governor amends marijuana bill, some products would be banned
Governor amends marijuana bill, some products would be banned
Governor amends marijuana bill, some products would be banned
Governor amends marijuana bill, some products would be banned
Henrico couple raises over $100,000 for St. Jude Children's Hospital
Henrico couple raises over $100,000 for St. Jude Children's Hospital