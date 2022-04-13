Healthcare Pros
VSP investigating two interstate shootings that occurred within hours of each other

VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating two separate shootings along interstates in Richmond and Chesterfield overnight.

The first happened on I-195 northbound at the Cary Street exit at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night. The victim was uninjured but says she heard a loud sound and pulled over.

That’s when she found three bullet holes on the driver’s side of her 2004 Lincoln Town.

Several hours later at 12:44 a.m. on April 13, a vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95 southbound near exit 61. A female passenger was hit in the arm and taken to John Randolph Hospital for treatment.

Two bullet holes in a 2007 Lexus and the passenger window was shattered.

Troopers say there is no suspect vehicle for either shooting, and the investigations are ongoing.

