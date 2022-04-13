Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Video: Michigan officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya shooting incident.(Attorney Ben Crump/The Lyoya family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Video shows a police officer struggled with a Black man before fatally shooting him from behind while the man was on the ground.

Police released video from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop.

Video shows Lyoya trying to run from the scene, and a violent struggle over the officer’s Taser.

The new police chief in Michigan’s second-largest city says he released the videos in the spirit of transparency.

State police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Barron Spurlock.
Man charged with murder, sexual assault of toddler at Richmond motel sentenced
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
VSP investigating two interstate shootings that occurred within hours of each other

Latest News

A joint cybersecurity advisory released by the Department of Energy, the Cybersecurity and...
US agencies: Industrial control system malware discovered
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Former Trump chief of staff Meadows removed as North Carolina registered voter
New York City Police Department officers handcuff subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62,...
Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack, charged with terrorism
A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house in Florida, according to...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tosses Molotov cocktails at Florida home, police say