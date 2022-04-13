Healthcare Pros
Third arrest made in Hanover catalytic converter thefts

Kristopher M. Williams, Herbert Jones, Jr. and Christopher Meeks are all charged following...
Kristopher M. Williams, Herbert Jones, Jr. and Christopher Meeks are all charged following numerous catalytic converter thefts in Hanover County.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Hanover have now arrested three men following numerous catalytic converter thefts in the county.

Last month, deputies arrested Herbert D. Jones, Jr., 28, of Richmond and Christopher Meeks, 38, of Henrico. They were charged with the following:

  • Felony (x2) Grand Larceny
  • Conspiracy to Commit a Felony
  • Felony (x2) Vandalism
  • Felony Trespassing and Possession of Burglary Tools

The third suspect was wanted on the same charges but wasn’t arrested until recently.

Deputies say Kristopher M. Williams, 31, of Richmond, is now charged with the following:

  • Felony (x2) Grand Larceny
  • Conspiracy to Commit a Felony
  • Felony (x2) Vandalism
  • Felony Trespassing and Possession of Burglary Tools

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

