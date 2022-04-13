Third arrest made in Hanover catalytic converter thefts

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Hanover have now arrested three men following numerous catalytic converter thefts in the county.

Last month, deputies arrested Herbert D. Jones, Jr., 28, of Richmond and Christopher Meeks, 38, of Henrico. They were charged with the following:

Felony (x2) Grand Larceny

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

Felony (x2) Vandalism

Felony Trespassing and Possession of Burglary Tools

The third suspect was wanted on the same charges but wasn’t arrested until recently.

Deputies say Kristopher M. Williams, 31, of Richmond, is now charged with the following:

Felony (x2) Grand Larceny

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

Felony (x2) Vandalism

Felony Trespassing and Possession of Burglary Tools

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

