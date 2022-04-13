Second annual Virginia Farm Festival to be held at Meadow Event Park

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Good news! Fair food and farm-themed activities are making a return to Meadow Event Park for the second annual Virginia Farm Festival.

The festival is set to kick off May 7-8.

The festival started last year with more than 3,000 people in attendance - despite the pandemic.

Organizers say tickets must be purchased in advance, and are $7 per person including fees. Children ages 4 and under will be admitted for free.

