Second annual Virginia Farm Festival to be held at Meadow Event Park

The festival is set to kick off May 7-8.
The festival is set to kick off May 7-8.(State Fair of Virginia)
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Good news! Fair food and farm-themed activities are making a return to Meadow Event Park for the second annual Virginia Farm Festival.

The festival is set to kick off May 7-8.

The festival started last year with more than 3,000 people in attendance - despite the pandemic.

Organizers say tickets must be purchased in advance, and are $7 per person including fees. Children ages 4 and under will be admitted for free.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

