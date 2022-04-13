Healthcare Pros
Richmond Police investigating two separate shootings overnight

Both victims are expected to recover
Police say a man is expected to recover after he was shot near the intersection of 35th and...
Police say a man is expected to recover after he was shot near the intersection of 35th and Lawson Streets(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are now working to find out who pulled the trigger in two separate shootings that happened less than an hour apart.

Police say a victim walked in to VCU Medical Center around 1:15 Wednesday morning. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries. However, police say they were not able to locate a scene for that shooting.

Less than an hour later, officers were called to 35th and Lawson after more shots were fired. A man was hit by gunfire there and taken to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about either shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

