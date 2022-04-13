Popular wine bar in the Fan to close after 12 years
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond favorite in the Fan will soon pour its last glass of wine.
Secco Wine Bar turns 12 at the end of the month, and the owners are celebrating... by closing.
The owners say this was not an easy decision, but they’re ready for some time off.
After 25-plus years in the industry, they are taking a break to travel and spend time with family.
Secco opened in Carytown before moving to its current spot on North Robinson Street.
The bar’s last day is April 29.
