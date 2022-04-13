Popular wine bar in the Fan to close after 12 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond favorite in the Fan will soon pour its last glass of wine.

Secco Wine Bar turns 12 at the end of the month, and the owners are celebrating... by closing.

The owners say this was not an easy decision, but they’re ready for some time off.

Whooboy! This was not an easy decision to make, but we promised ourselves if we bounced back post pandemic we would take... Posted by Secco Wine Bar on Sunday, April 10, 2022

After 25-plus years in the industry, they are taking a break to travel and spend time with family.

Secco opened in Carytown before moving to its current spot on North Robinson Street.

The bar’s last day is April 29.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.