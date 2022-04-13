Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Popular wine bar in the Fan to close after 12 years

Secco Wine Bar turns 12 at the end of the month, and the owners are celebrating... by closing.
Secco Wine Bar turns 12 at the end of the month, and the owners are celebrating... by closing.(Secco Wine Bar)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond favorite in the Fan will soon pour its last glass of wine.

Secco Wine Bar turns 12 at the end of the month, and the owners are celebrating... by closing.

The owners say this was not an easy decision, but they’re ready for some time off.

Whooboy! This was not an easy decision to make, but we promised ourselves if we bounced back post pandemic we would take...

Posted by Secco Wine Bar on Sunday, April 10, 2022

After 25-plus years in the industry, they are taking a break to travel and spend time with family.

Secco opened in Carytown before moving to its current spot on North Robinson Street.

The bar’s last day is April 29.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Barron Spurlock.
Man charged with murder, sexual assault of toddler at Richmond motel sentenced
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
‘We believe they’re all random’: Police investigating 2 interstate shootings within hours of each other