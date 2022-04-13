Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police identify student killed in Kansas City middle school stabbing as 14-year-old boy

Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.(KCTV5 staff)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has identified the child killed Tuesday in a middle school stabbing.

The Kansas City Police Department said that 14-year-old Manuel J. Guzman died from his injuries after he was stabbed at Northeast Middle School.

Officers stated that the student suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. His case will be handled through juvenile court in Jackson County.

Kansas City has experienced four homicides in a 24-hour span, prompting Mayor Quinton Lucas to make a plea on social media for more youth mental health services, as well as cracking down on illegally trafficked firearms.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Barron Spurlock.
Man charged with murder, sexual assault of toddler at Richmond motel sentenced
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
VSP investigating two interstate shootings that occurred within hours of each other

Latest News

A joint cybersecurity advisory released by the Department of Energy, the Cybersecurity and...
US agencies: Industrial control system malware discovered
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Former Trump chief of staff Meadows removed as North Carolina registered voter
New York City Police Department officers handcuff subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62,...
Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack, charged with terrorism
A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house in Florida, according to...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tosses Molotov cocktails at Florida home, police say