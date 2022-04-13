Oakley’s Lane in Henrico closed due to crash involving dump truck
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are responding to a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday morning.
Police say the crash happened along Oakley’s Lane/Audubon Drive affecting multiple poles and utility lines.
The road is currently closed to all traffic, while first responders and Dominion Energy work to clear the area.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
