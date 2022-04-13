Oakley’s Lane in Henrico closed due to crash involving dump truck

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are responding to a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday morning.

Traffic 🚨 Alert: Due to a crash involving a dump truck along Oakley’s Lane/Audubon Drive; multiple poles and utility lines have been affected. The road is closed to all traffic while @DominionEnergy and first responders work to clear to the roadway. Seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/K1xOHSj5Cz — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) April 13, 2022

Police say the crash happened along Oakley’s Lane/Audubon Drive affecting multiple poles and utility lines.

The road is currently closed to all traffic, while first responders and Dominion Energy work to clear the area.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

