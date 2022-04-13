Healthcare Pros
Oakley’s Lane in Henrico closed due to crash involving dump truck

First responders and Dominion Energy are working to clear the roadway
First responders and Dominion Energy are working to clear the roadway(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are responding to a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened along Oakley’s Lane/Audubon Drive affecting multiple poles and utility lines.

The road is currently closed to all traffic, while first responders and Dominion Energy work to clear the area.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

