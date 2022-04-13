News to Know for April 13: Five men shot in Central VA; RRHA waitlist closes; Warmest day of 2022 so far

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five men have been shot in less than eight hours in Central Virginia - one of them has died. Let’s break down what happened and our other top headlines.

1 Killed in Petersburg Triple Shooting

Police believed this all started at the Petersburg Food Market, just off East Washington Street.

Officers were called to the market around 7:00 p.m. and found one man dead from a gunshot wound.

Shortly after, two more victims were found. One was discovered just a few blocks away on Locust Court.

The other was more than three miles away on High Pearl Street. Those two men are expected to recover.

Petersburg Police say the investigation was so widespread and hectic that they had to request help from agencies.

Two Overnight Shootings in Richmond

Police say a man is expected to recover after he was shot near the intersection of 35th and Lawson Streets (WWBT)

Last night, gun violence continues on city streets.

Two people were sent to the hospital after two separate shootings.

The second shooting occurred at 35th and Lawson on the city’s southside. A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound but is expected to be ok.

About 45 minutes before that shooting, a man walked into VCU Medical Center with a gunshot wound - he is also expected to be ok.

Manhunt Underway After NYC Subway Shooting

Law enforcement is seen at the site of a reported shooting in an NYC subway station. (CNN, WABC)

Police there are looking for a man who set off a smoke bomb and then opened fire inside a subway car in Brooklyn during the middle of the morning rush hour.

At least ten people were shot, but police say everyone is expected to survive.

Police say they now have a person of interest - 62-year-old Frank R. James. They also say he posted dozens of bigoted tirades on social media.

At this point, officials say they’re not sure if he had any link to the actual shooting, but they say he rented a van they do believe is connected to what happened.

RRHA Waitlist Closes Today

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is closing all of its 22 housing waitlists.

Effective April 13, 2022, RRHA will be closing ALL of its wait lists. No applications will be accepted after April 13, 2022. This closure does not apply to any who applied to any wait list prior to April 13, 2022. pic.twitter.com/6Hrr16tLen — RRHA (@VibrantRRHA) March 31, 2022

That means it will no longer accept applications for any bedroom size. The agency says this was a necessary move to try and address the needs of people already on the list.

It says there are more than 16,000 people currently waiting - but only 55 units available. Anyone who already applied will not have their position changed.

Warmest Day of 2022 So Far

The pollen is going to be vicious today! Other than that, it is going to be a very warm day ahead of our next chance for rain tomorrow.

It will be partly sunny, breezy, and warm with highs in the mid-80s.

Final Thought

“When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” — Paulo Coelho

