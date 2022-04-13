Mayo Island for sale for $19 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A piece of Richmond’s history is up for sale, but it’s not your typical listing!

You now have a chance to own Mayo Island, but it comes with a price tag of $19 million.

“You can’t get much better views of downtown Richmond or the river from those locations,” said Alan Shaia the broker for the property with Charter Realty.

Some people may even forget they drive across an island to get from downtown to the Manchester area, or vise versa. According to the listing, 14.5 acres are up for sale.

“There are some lower sections and there’s some higher sections,” Shaia said. “It does look like two buildings up front when you drive by.”

However, Shaia said there are some sections not included.

“One being the little place up front with the food trucks - that’s not part of it,” he added. “Then one part near I-95.”

That section near the interstate is an open green space.

As for the other buildings on the island and current parking spaces, the lease with VCU ends at the end of the month. The University is moving parking to a different location.

Meanwhile, Shaia said with the way the market is right now, the island is a perfect location for something more.

“We could see a nice large development being put there that would have retail, offices, hotel, possibly residential and still maintain a large park,” he said. “Now you’ve created an area that’s work, play, live.”

However, the Mayo Bridge itself has been a hot topic as of late.

In March, Virginia Senator Mark Warner announced $5 million in federal money now earmarked to replace the historic bridge.

Shaia said there are some interested buyers for the property, but whatever happens to the island, would not happen overnight.

“That will be win for both sides if they move forward with that,” he said. “Now there’s a reason to be rebuilding the bridge not just to access both sides of Manchester and downtown Richmond.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.