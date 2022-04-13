Healthcare Pros
Man charged in February murder at Southside Plaza

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with the shooting death of a man at Southside Plaza in late February.

On Feb. 26, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area around 4:30 p.m.

Once on scene, they found Vidal Smith, 25, of Richmond with a gunshot wound. Smith was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Detectives have since charged Marquise Whitaker, 20, of Richmond with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting within an occupied building.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

