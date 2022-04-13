‘It makes me really, really proud’: Hanover 6-year-old honored for calling 911 after finding mother unconscious

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Deja Etheridge started teaching her two young daughters, Jordynn and Payton, how to dial 911 for emergencies, but little did she know this lesson would save her own life.

On March 14, Deja’s morning routine wasn’t the same when she started to feel dizzy and passed out.

“I actually heard myself hit the ground,” said Etheridge. “By that point, I didn’t feel anything else and everything just went black.”

Deja Etheridge started teaching her two young daughters, Payton(left) and Jordynn( right), about calling 911 for emergencies at a young age. (Source;NBC`12 | NBC12)

Deja was on the ground, unconscious, until her 6-year-old daughter, Jordynn, grabbed the phone and dialed 911.

Through the 911 call, Jordynn answered the dispatcher’s questions about her mother’s condition and ran outside the front door to verify the address on the mailbox for first responders.

In and out of a daze, Deja remembers seeing her daughter on the phone and the moment when help arrived.

“I hear my mom and I hear EMS at the door and the dog barking and I’m still in a daze,” she said. “Thanks to Jordynn she got everyone there in a quick manner.”

Jordynn may be shy, but her swift actions are in the spotlight with praise from leaders across Hanover County.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office honored Jordynn with a challenge coin and a stuffed animal for her quick thinking.

Jordynn is being hailed a hero. (Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Her heroic actions were also recognized by the Hanover County Board of Supervisors during their meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Alongside county leaders, Jordynn was awarded a 911 Life Saver Award and was recognized as an honorary Hanover communications officer.

6-year-old Jordynn Etheridge is being honored for her quick thinking and swift action to save her mother's life. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“It makes me really, really proud,” said Deja Etheridge.

For the first time, the Etheridge family also met Shannon Schiebel, who was the 911 dispatcher on the phone with Jordynn.

Deja even made a Tik Tok video of the moment her daughter called 911, which has more than seven million views online.

Through this moment, Deja hopes other parents can use her experience to teach their children how to call 911 in the event of an emergency to save lives.

“It really makes me emotional cause it’s like you don’t want to put your child in a situation like that, not that it’s something you can really control,” she said. “As a mom knowing my kids are going to look out for me like even though I’m supposed to be their protector and knowing that at such a young age they can step in and be my protector is huge.”

Officials also encourage parents to start these conversations with their children at a young age and reach out to their local 911 centers for more tips.

