High School assistant principal arrested, charged with statutory rape

Garry Chadwell
Garry Chadwell(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Garcia and Sharon Danquah
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police arrested an assistant principal at a Montgomery County high school on Tuesday and charged him with statutory rape.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Garry James Chadwell was taken into custody and booked on statutory rape charges around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chadwell has been the assistant principal at Kenwood High School since 2016 but has been placed “on alternative worksite, pending the outcome of the investigation and legal proceedings,” according to a Montgomery County Schools spokesperson. Chadwell is also listed as the school’s athletic director.

Statement from CMCSS spokesperson, Anthony Johnson:

“The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) was made aware by the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) of an investigation involving a Kenwood High assistant principal Garry Chadwell on a criminal matter that took place off school system property. Chadwell was placed on alternative worksite, pending the outcome of the investigation and legal proceedings. He was hired by CMCSS in 2014 and has been an assistant principal at Kenwood High School since 2016. School and District personnel have no further information.”

Some parents spoke out after the arrest and demanded answers.

“I don’t even know if words can describe something like this,” parent Mary Crawford said. You would think school is supposed to be the safest spot for you kids to go.”

District leaders said the incident did not happen on school property. Still, parents like Bruce Crawford said the whole situation is unacceptable.

“The only thing I could think was being sick to my stomach and irritated,” Bruce Crawford said.

The Crawfords said they might take their son out of the school.

“He is a teacher, an advocate, and a leader in the school board. This shouldn’t happen,” Bruce Crawford said.

As for the victim, the Crawfords are praying for justice.

“Hopefully, the guy will get what he deserves and gets the punishment that Tennessee can give to him,” Mary Crawford said.

Chadwell was released on a $30,000 bond the same night.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

