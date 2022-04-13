Henrico approves water, sewer rate increase

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders approved their budget Tuesday night, including an increase for residents’ utility bills.

The $1.1 billion budget includes a 2-cent reduction in the real estate tax.

Nearly $603 million will go to county public schools. There’s also funding for new positions, which include police officers, firefighters and teachers.

The budget also includes a 5 percent raise for county and school employees.

The county also approved raising the water and sewer rates. The average utility bill will go up by about $6 and 32 cents starting July first. That’s roughly the same rate increase the county approved last year.

