Hanover County set to host e-waste collection event next Saturday

The e-waste collection event is set for April 23 at the Verdi Lane Center from 10:00 a.m. to...
The e-waste collection event is set for April 23 at the Verdi Lane Center from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County is offering a way for residents to get rid of old or unwanted electronics.

The e-waste collection event is set for April 23 at the Verdi Lane Center from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Residents who plan to attend may have to cover some of the costs if they are recycling a bigger item - but most of the electronics will be accepted for free.

This event is only open to Hanover County residents.

