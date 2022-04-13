Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Former teacher accused of raping student several times over two years

Police have arrested a former Massachusetts teacher on sexual assault charges.
Police have arrested a former Massachusetts teacher on sexual assault charges.(Brookline Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLINE, Mass. (Gray News) - A former Massachusetts teacher was arrested Monday and facing several charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault against a student.

The Brookline Police Department reported it arrested 36-year-old Larry Chen after a former student told officers about sexual assaults that occurred over the course of two years.

Chen was a teacher in Brookline, Massachusetts, from 2013 through his resignation in 2018, according to police. The sexual assaults allegedly occurred in a classroom at the Heath School in Brookline, starting in 2016 and continuing into 2018.

According to police, the accuser was a student of Chen’s and was 12 years old when the abuse allegedly started.

Authorities said Chen is charged with 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, rape of a child under the age of 16, indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.

Brookline police said Chen has an active tutoring business called School Beyond School LLC, and a warrant was requested for his arrest.

Anyone with additional information about Chen or the case was asked to contact Brookline police at 617-730-2222.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man in critical condition after being shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike
Bag policy for the Diamond.
New bag rule for Richmond Flying Squirrels games
Barron Spurlock.
Man charged with murder, sexual assault of toddler at Richmond motel sentenced
It was a violent weekend in the Richmond area. Four teens were shot with two high school...
News to Know for April 11: Four teens shot in RVA; Broad Street repaving begins; Ghost Gun Rule

Latest News

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
(Source: Pixabay)
Chesterfield leaders meet with residents over train track concerns
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 861-1212.
Deadly triple shooting investigation underway in Petersburg
Amazon warehouse workers suffered serious injuries at a rate of 6.8 per 100 employees in 2021,...
Amazon warehouse workers suffer serious injuries at twice the rate of others, study finds
Chesterfield leaders meet with residents over train track concerns
Chesterfield leaders meet with residents over train track concerns