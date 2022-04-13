Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

EARLY YEARS: Tips for negotiating college costs

Writing a good essay, searching for local scholarships among tips for finding money for college
Students and families should think small and local, when it comes to applying for scholarships
Students and families should think small and local, when it comes to applying for scholarships(WDBJ7)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Experts say don’t let the sticker price of college tuition scare you.

It’s something you can actually negotiate.

“If your family’s really interested in a particular school, but the offer in the financial aid package doesn’t quite meet your needs, you can absolutely go back to that school. Write a letter. Present your financial details,” says Kane.

The National Society of High School Scholars is an academic honor society that provides scholarships to qualifying students.

“There’s a scholarship for every type of student. Some are merit- based. Some are need- based. Some are really going to be evaluating based on the quality of the essay and the letters of recommendation,” says Kane.

When writing the essay, Kane wants students to keep these things in mind:

Be authentic, tell your story

Have someone else read your essay for errors, because grammar and spelling matter.

And be sure to answer the question being asked.

“One of the most important things is when you’re applying for a scholarship, be sure to answer the question that’s being asked. So many times we see a student write a perfectly good essay, but it’s not answering the question,” says Kane.

Along with filling out the FAFSA form, Kane suggests looking for scholarships that match your student’s interests and experience.

Also, think local and think small, when it comes to scholarships.

“The students who have the most success are applying to as many good fit college scholarships as possible, and then stacking those awards. So, those small dollar amounts, the 500- dollar awards may be less competitive,” says Kane.

Kane says that students need to maintain good relationships with teachers and coaches who you’re going to need to write letters of recommendation.

Scholarships aren’t just for freshman year.

Many can be applied to costs throughout the college years, including emergency funds to get students through their final months to graduation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Barron Spurlock.
Man charged with murder, sexual assault of toddler at Richmond motel sentenced
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 861-1212.
Deadly triple shooting investigation underway in Petersburg
An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student

Latest News

VSP says there is no suspect vehicle for either incident
VSP investigating two interstate shootings that occurred within hours of each other
The e-waste collection event is set for April 23 at the Verdi Lane Center from 10:00 a.m. to...
Hanover County set to host e-waste collection event next Saturday
A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a...
3rd victim dies nearly one month after mass shooting outside Norfolk bar
Customers who prefer not to use the new online system can still check in at the information desk.
Virginia DMV offering new mobile check in to customers