Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Deadly triple shooting investigation underway in Petersburg

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 861-1212.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 861-1212.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in Petersburg.

The shooting happened Tuesday just before 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Washington Street.

At the scene, police found one man dead.

Shortly after officers arrived, they received calls for two other people shot nearby.

Police said there was a man shot at each location. They each had injuries police believe to be non-life-threatening.

Officials believe all of the shootings stemmed from the shooting at Petersburg Food Market.

No arrests have been made.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 861-1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man in critical condition after being shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike
Bag policy for the Diamond.
New bag rule for Richmond Flying Squirrels games
Barron Spurlock.
Man charged with murder, sexual assault of toddler at Richmond motel sentenced
It was a violent weekend in the Richmond area. Four teens were shot with two high school...
News to Know for April 11: Four teens shot in RVA; Broad Street repaving begins; Ghost Gun Rule

Latest News

2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Quians Champion
Missing 15-year-old Henrico girl found safe
The ET3 program will soon roll out in Chesterfield to provide more care options for patients...
ET3 program in Chesterfield provides alternative emergency care option
Playground art outside of Clark Springs painted by volunteers from VCU.
Fox teachers could move into Clark Springs as early as next week