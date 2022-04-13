Deadly triple shooting investigation underway in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in Petersburg.

The shooting happened Tuesday just before 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Washington Street.

At the scene, police found one man dead.

Shortly after officers arrived, they received calls for two other people shot nearby.

Police said there was a man shot at each location. They each had injuries police believe to be non-life-threatening.

Officials believe all of the shootings stemmed from the shooting at Petersburg Food Market.

No arrests have been made.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 861-1212.

