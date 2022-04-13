Chesterfield leaders meet with residents over train track concerns

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County leaders, VDOT and emergency services met with the Millside Trailer community residents on Tuesday to address the problem of CSX trains blocking the only entrance to the neighborhood on Pine Forest Drive.

In November, residents said they were trapped in and out for several hours after a train collided with a truck, but those same people say it’s common for the trains to stop even when there isn’t an accident.

Residents said it often lasts for hours, and emergency crews can only access the only other entrance.

Leaders are now working on a notification system to warn residents.

“We are able to through some of our emergency notification alert systems to push out notifications to residents. It does require them to receive text messages just like you would any other notification. I would expect that we can get a mailer out in the next three to four weeks, and then it...would just be up to them to sign up for that program,” said Jesse Smith, deputy county administrator.

The county says it’s communicating with CSX now to have it alert the county of when they might have to make scheduled stops that could affect county residents.

According to the county, CSX routinely has to make stops for maintenance repairs on the tracks or to switch out conductors during longer trips.

NBC12 reached out to CSX for a statement on how it plans to assist the county in its notification efforts to residents. At this time, they have not responded.

