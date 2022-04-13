Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Amazon warehouse workers suffer serious injuries at twice the rate of others, study finds

Amazon warehouse workers suffered serious injuries at a rate of 6.8 per 100 employees in 2021,...
Amazon warehouse workers suffered serious injuries at a rate of 6.8 per 100 employees in 2021, according to a recent study.(Associated Press)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests that serious injuries at Amazon warehouses in the U.S. were more than double that of non-Amazon warehouses last year.

The Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of four labor unions, published the report on Tuesday.

The report found that Amazon employed 33% of all U.S warehouse workers in 2021, but it was responsible for 49% of all injuries in the industry.

According to the study, there were 38,334 total recordable injuries at Amazon facilities in 2021.

About 34,000 of those injuries were considered serious, where the workers could no longer perform their jobs or had to miss work.

According to the study, Amazon reported 6.8 serious injuries for every 100 warehouse workers. Other warehouses had 3.5 severe injuries per 100 warehouse workers.

The study used 2021 injury data that Amazon submitted to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man in critical condition after being shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike
Bag policy for the Diamond.
New bag rule for Richmond Flying Squirrels games
Barron Spurlock.
Man charged with murder, sexual assault of toddler at Richmond motel sentenced
It was a violent weekend in the Richmond area. Four teens were shot with two high school...
News to Know for April 11: Four teens shot in RVA; Broad Street repaving begins; Ghost Gun Rule

Latest News

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
(Source: Pixabay)
Chesterfield leaders meet with residents over train track concerns
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 861-1212.
Deadly triple shooting investigation underway in Petersburg
Chesterfield leaders meet with residents over train track concerns
Chesterfield leaders meet with residents over train track concerns