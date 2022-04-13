Healthcare Pros
3rd victim dies nearly one month after mass shooting outside Norfolk bar

A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a...
A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a fatal shooting took place outside the restaurant and bar earlier in the day. Newspaper reporter Sierra Jenkins was one of the people killed during the shooting after getting caught in the crossfire.(Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A third person has died from their injuries after a March 19th shooting in downtown Norfolk that also claimed the lives of two other people.

According to WVEC, Marquel Andrews died Tuesday - nearly a month after the mass shooting on Granby Street that killed Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins and Devon “Malik” Harris dead.

Authorities believe the shooting started after an argument broke out over a spilled drink.

Two other people injured in the shooting are expected to recover.

At this time, there’s still no suspect information.

