3rd victim dies nearly one month after mass shooting outside Norfolk bar

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A third person has died from their injuries after a March 19th shooting in downtown Norfolk that also claimed the lives of two other people.

According to WVEC, Marquel Andrews died Tuesday - nearly a month after the mass shooting on Granby Street that killed Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins and Devon “Malik” Harris dead.

Authorities believe the shooting started after an argument broke out over a spilled drink.

Two other people injured in the shooting are expected to recover.

At this time, there’s still no suspect information.

