19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Petersburg triple shooting

Dwight Delano Scott Jr.
Dwight Delano Scott Jr.(Petersburg Bureau of Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old man is in custody in connection to a deadly triple shooting in Petersburg Tuesday night.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of E. Washington Street for reports of shots fired, and a person shot.

At the scene, police found Tyquan Ridges with multiple gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after officers arrived, they received calls for two other people shot nearby.

One victim was found in the 900 block of High Pearl Street, and the other was discovered on Locust Court near the Pin Oaks subdivision.

Police said there was a man shot at each location. They each had injuries police believe to be non-life-threatening.

Officials believe all three shootings are related and happened on E. Washington Street.

Dwight Delano Scott Jr., 19, of Petersburg has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Scott is being held in jail pending his appearance in court.

