Youngkin wants amendments to hemp, facial recognition bills

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (FILE)
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (FILE)(wdbj7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed substantial changes to more than 100 pieces of legislation, including a measure aimed at reining in the retail sales of products containing psychoactive form of THC.

The Republican governor’s office announced late Monday that he had vetoed 26 of the bills sent to his desk and signed more than 700.

Youngkin’s office says his changes to the hemp bill would prohibit the retail sale of products with psychoactive synthetic delta-8 THC in October but preserve the market for regulated CBD products. It would also create two new misdemeanor penalties for marijuana possession.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

